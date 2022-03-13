Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.10.

SNMSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from €62.00 ($67.39) to €63.00 ($68.48) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMSF remained flat at $$32.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $27.78 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.57.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

