Spectrecoin Market Cap Reaches $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 13th. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00180371 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000988 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00026435 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00021656 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.68 or 0.00358873 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

