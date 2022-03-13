SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ULST traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.01. 104,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,371. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.33.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.