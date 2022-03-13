SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 362,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 13,016,706 shares.The stock last traded at $70.96 and had previously closed at $70.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 140.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,550,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,209 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 200,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,001,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,343,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

