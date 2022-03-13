SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Newman & Schimel LLC

Newman & Schimel LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 234,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 36,490 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $60.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.61. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.44 and a 1 year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

