SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Position Trimmed by Private Wealth Group LLC

Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 411,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,547 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 8.5% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $12,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 884.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,706,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,455 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 597.4% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,839,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,420,000 after buying an additional 2,432,740 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Resource Planning Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.95. 548,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,889. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.42. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

