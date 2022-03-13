SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.1% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $185.09. The stock had a trading volume of 14,818,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,167,989. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.55 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.78.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

