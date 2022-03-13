SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 1.0% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 51,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,763,000 after buying an additional 28,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIA traded down $2.09 on Friday, reaching $330.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,918,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,473,657. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $347.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.12. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $320.62 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

