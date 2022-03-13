Southern (NYSE:SO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.000-$4.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Southern also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.600 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,415,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,327,231. The stock has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. Southern has a 12 month low of $58.53 and a 12 month high of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.18.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,795 shares of company stock worth $7,275,333 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

