Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Southern also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.000-$4.300 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

SO traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $68.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,415,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,327,231. The stock has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. Southern has a 1 year low of $58.53 and a 1 year high of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.09 and its 200 day moving average is $65.18.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 116.81%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $66,905.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,795 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,333. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Southern by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Southern by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 129,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 16,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

