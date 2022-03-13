Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Price Target Raised to C$2.75

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Source Energy Services stock opened at C$2.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 937.19. Source Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.10 and a 12-month high of C$3.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.77 million and a PE ratio of 1.65.

Get Source Energy Services alerts:

About Source Energy Services (Get Rating)

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.