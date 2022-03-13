Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SOND. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sonder in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sonder in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

SOND stock opened at 4.67 on Thursday. Sonder has a fifty-two week low of 4.22 and a fifty-two week high of 11.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonder stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonder Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 899,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,972,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.60% of Sonder at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sonder Holdings Inc is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

