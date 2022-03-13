Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 533,500 shares, a growth of 161.1% from the February 13th total of 204,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 762.1 days.

OTCMKTS SVYSF remained flat at $$101.70 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 739. Solvay has a 12 month low of $96.87 and a 12 month high of $135.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.57.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

