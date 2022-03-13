SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.010-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $739.46 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.220 EPS.

SWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.43.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SWI stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 929,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,116. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 0.89. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.84 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,955,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,744,000 after buying an additional 954,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SolarWinds by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 70,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SolarWinds by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 49,822 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in SolarWinds by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 367,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 163,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,658,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile (Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.