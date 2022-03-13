Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 133.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 182.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,997,000 after acquiring an additional 213,869 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $766,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.63.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $344,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,716,021 shares of company stock worth $590,548,501. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake stock traded down $17.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,842,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,371. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.93 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of -79.13 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.42.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

