Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Purchased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SIRI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,245,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,951,248. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIRI. Barclays lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

