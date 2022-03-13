Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) is InTrack Investment Management Inc’s 5th Largest Position

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Simulations Plus comprises 2.3% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc owned 0.33% of Simulations Plus worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLP. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $539,924.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,933 shares of company stock worth $1,350,780. 23.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $73.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.63 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.84.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

