Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Simmons First National has raised its dividend payment by 6.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Simmons First National has a payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Simmons First National to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $28.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $25.84 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SFNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 334,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

