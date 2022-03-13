Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Silicom from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILC opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.15. Silicom has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.92 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Silicom had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Silicom during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicom during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silicom during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silicom during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Silicom during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

