Showcase (SHO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $21,641.00

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Showcase has a market cap of $74,652.10 and approximately $21,641.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00046010 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.72 or 0.06578378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,869.91 or 0.99582770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00041611 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

