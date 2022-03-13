Short Interest in Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) Drops By 65.2%

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the February 13th total of 27,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 153,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZME. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zhangmen Education in the fourth quarter worth $1,503,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Zhangmen Education in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Zhangmen Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000.
ZME traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.26. 61,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,569. Zhangmen Education has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $164.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28.
Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.
