Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Increases By 62.2%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,280,000 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the February 13th total of 7,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,427,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
VCSH opened at $78.40 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.40 and a one year high of $82.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.96 and its 200-day moving average is $81.25.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.
