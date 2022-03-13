Short Interest in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Drops By 69.1%

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the February 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $31,334,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 255,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in The New Germany Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter.

The New Germany Fund stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $10.90. 56,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,930. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. The New Germany Fund has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $21.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $4.9188 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 30.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th.

About The New Germany Fund (Get Rating)

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

