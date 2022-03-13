Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Drops By 66.5%

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 66.5% from the February 13th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TEI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.37. The company had a trading volume of 124,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,551. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.87%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 126.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,922,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,580 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 43.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,173,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,323,000 after acquiring an additional 655,059 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $4,686,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,325,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 273.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 205,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 150,595 shares during the period.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

