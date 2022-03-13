Short Interest in Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Increases By 185.7%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 185.7% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS SZLMY opened at $29.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.90. Swiss Life has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $34.28.

Several research firms have commented on SZLMY. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Swiss Life from CHF 657 to CHF 659 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Swiss Life from CHF 572 to CHF 590 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $624.50.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

