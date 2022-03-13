Short Interest in Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Drops By 43.8%

Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of SGFEF remained flat at $$810.00 during trading hours on Friday. Siegfried has a twelve month low of $810.00 and a twelve month high of $810.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $838.56 and a 200-day moving average of $886.32.
