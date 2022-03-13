Short Interest in Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Drops By 43.8%

Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SGFEF remained flat at $$810.00 during trading hours on Friday. Siegfried has a twelve month low of $810.00 and a twelve month high of $810.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $838.56 and a 200-day moving average of $886.32.

Siegfried Holding AG engages in the life sciences business worldwide. The company develops and produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates, as well as finished dosage forms, including solid oral dosage forms, and sterile and aseptic filling liquid dosage forms. It offers contract development and manufacturing services, including process and chemical development, analytical development, pilot manufacturing and scale up, and commercial manufacturing.

