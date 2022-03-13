Short Interest in Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) Drops By 36.4%

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 490,600 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the February 13th total of 771,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.
Shares of RSHYY stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97.
About Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (Get Rating)
