Short Interest in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Drops By 37.5%

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 3,230,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRQR shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $29.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 796.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 433,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after buying an additional 481,325 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,435,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.86. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.74% and a negative net margin of 4,113.78%. Research analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

