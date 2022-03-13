Short Interest in Powerband Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Rises By 115.2%

Powerband Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, an increase of 115.2% from the February 13th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on Powerband Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.60 price objective for the company.

OTCMKTS PWWBF traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,410. Powerband Solutions has a 1-year low of 0.47 and a 1-year high of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.56.

Powerband Solutions, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the development marketing, and sale of access to cloud-based transaction platform to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used vehicles. The firm specializes in the online trading platform, standardized appraisal system, market intelligence report, desking tool, and finance portal for utilization in the automotive industry.

