Short Interest in Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Drops By 57.1%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ILPMY remained flat at $$1.65 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. Permanent TSB Group has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $2.11.
About Permanent TSB Group (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Permanent TSB Group (ILPMY)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.