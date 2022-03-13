Short Interest in OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) Expands By 153.8%

OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 153.8% from the February 13th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRA. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in OTR Acquisition by 51.1% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 460,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 155,605 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in OTR Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,229,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in OTR Acquisition by 38.5% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in OTR Acquisition by 36.0% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 365,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 96,905 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in OTR Acquisition by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 968,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 90,106 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRA remained flat at $$10.19 during trading on Friday. 9 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,965. OTR Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

