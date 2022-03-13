Short Interest in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Decreases By 77.3%

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the February 13th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OACB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 25,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,030. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

