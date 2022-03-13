Short Interest in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Declines By 73.4%

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 73.4% from the February 13th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 69,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MCR stock remained flat at $$7.16 during trading on Friday. 36,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,020. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

