Short Interest in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Grows By 63.7%

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the February 13th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 753,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $39.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $891.69. The stock had a trading volume of 575,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,894. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,068.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,370.17. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $858.99 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 527.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $931.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,757.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

