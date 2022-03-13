Short Interest in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Grows By 63.7%

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the February 13th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 753,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
MercadoLibre stock traded down $39.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $891.69. The stock had a trading volume of 575,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,894. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,068.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,370.17. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $858.99 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 527.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40.
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,757.00.
MercadoLibre Company Profile (Get Rating)
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
