Short Interest in Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Drops By 64.3%

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRDXF remained flat at $$211.91 during trading hours on Friday. Kardex has a 52-week low of $198.00 and a 52-week high of $337.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.40.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kardex from CHF 304.50 to CHF 280 in a report on Friday.

Kardex Holding AG engages in the provision of automated storage solutions and material handling systems. It operates through the Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segment. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems. The Kardex Mlog segment offers integrated materials handling systems and automated bay warehouses.

