Short Interest in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Rises By 301.8%

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 249,100 shares, a growth of 301.8% from the February 13th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 599,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,952,000 after purchasing an additional 62,682 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 42,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 36,065 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 404.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 80,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ INDY opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.48. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $41.30 and a 52-week high of $53.83.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.