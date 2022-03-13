Short Interest in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Drops By 75.0%

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3,430.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,869. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $76.04 and a 12 month high of $98.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

