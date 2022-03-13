Short Interest in Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Decreases By 70.0%

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Hongkong Land stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 899. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.32. Hongkong Land has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $29.32.
About Hongkong Land (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hongkong Land (HNGKY)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.