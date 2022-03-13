Short Interest in Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Decreases By 70.0%

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Hongkong Land stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 899. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.32. Hongkong Land has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $29.32.

Get Hongkong Land alerts:

About Hongkong Land (Get Rating)

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.