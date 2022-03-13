Short Interest in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Declines By 51.9%

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the February 13th total of 298,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,611,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,443,000 after acquiring an additional 994,047 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,926,000 after acquiring an additional 710,771 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,668,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,964,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,671,000 after acquiring an additional 300,755 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,176,000. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HHR stock remained flat at $$15.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.59. The stock has a market cap of $761.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. HeadHunter Group has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $68.18.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This is an increase from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HHR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

