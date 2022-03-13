Short Interest in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Increases By 140.0%

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Glen Burnie Bancorp worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLBZ stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.93. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.46%.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans.

