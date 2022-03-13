Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Decreases By 55.0%

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FLC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.86. 26,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,327. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.72.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 872.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 19,687 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.