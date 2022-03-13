Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Decreases By 55.0%

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
FLC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.86. 26,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,327. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.72.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.
