Short Interest in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Grows By 135.7%

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 135.7% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEUZ. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,085,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter.

FEUZ traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.34. 2,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $55.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.281 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

