Short Interest in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Declines By 43.2%

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEP. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FEP traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.80. The stock had a trading volume of 104,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,683. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.22. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $45.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%.

