Short Interest in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Declines By 42.9%

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the February 13th total of 39,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ever-Glory International Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Ever-Glory International Group alerts:

Shares of Ever-Glory International Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,892. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of -0.67. Ever-Glory International Group has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $6.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Ever-Glory International Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.