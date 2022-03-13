Short Interest in Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Rises By 69.2%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the February 13th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESVIF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. 650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,421. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities upgraded Ensign Energy Services to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.30.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

