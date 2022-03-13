Short Interest in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Declines By 42.0%

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the February 13th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVM. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 55,706 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 6.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 663,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 41,271 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 20.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 30,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVM traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,647. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.0381 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

