Short Interest in digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) Drops By 66.7%

digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DIGI remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. digitiliti has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.08.

digitiliti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digitiliti, Inc engages in the development and provision of archiving and information management technologies. The company was founded on January 5, 1994 and is headquartered in Marysville, WA.

