Short Interest in Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) Declines By 48.2%

Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 398,000 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the February 13th total of 768,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 557,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ DRMA traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $0.93. 91,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,683. Dermata Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dermata Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating ) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Dermata Therapeutics worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

