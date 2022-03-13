Short Interest in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) Declines By 68.5%

Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 627,400 shares, a decrease of 68.5% from the February 13th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 767,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:CND traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.95. 440,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,689. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50. Concord Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $13.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CND. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concord Acquisition by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Concord Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Concord Acquisition by 27.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Concord Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Concord Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

