Short Interest in China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Decreases By 68.1%

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the February 13th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMAKY remained flat at $$3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. 84 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99. China Minsheng Banking has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $6.27.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

